Summerfest modifies carry-in policy for Saturday due to extreme heat

Published  June 20, 2025 2:49pm CDT
Summerfest
Summerfest 2025

MILWAUKEE - Due to the hot weather and humidity forcasted for Saturday, June 21, 2025, Summerfest is temporarily changing the carry-in policy for that day.

According to the Summerfest, visitors may bring in one factory-sealed plastic water bottle, 20 ounces or less, (excluding the American Family Insurance Amphitheater).

There will also be various misting stations and water fountains are available throughout the festival grounds.

Kids of all ages can splash and play at the Bo Black Family Fountain, located at the Mid Gate.

Heat safety tips

What you can do:

Aurora Health Care has some hot weather tips for those who plan to attend:

  • Drink more water than usual and don’t wait to feel thirsty to drink water
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing
  • Pace yourself – don’t do too much
  • Take frequent breaks in shaded areas or cooling tents

