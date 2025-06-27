Lainey Wilson surprises Wauwatosa cancer survivor at Summerfest

article

The Brief Lainey Wilson surprised a Wauwatosa breast cancer survivor at Summerfest. FOX6 News shared Jolyn Haugen's mission to surprise and help others in 2015. Haugen got concert tickets, some custom merchandise and met her favorite country singer backstage.



GRAMMY Award-winning country artist Lainey Wilson surprised a Wauwatosa breast cancer survivor at Summerfest on Thursday night, June 26.

What they're saying:

Aurora Health Care and "The Big Gig" partnered to surprise Jolyn Haugen with a VIP experience. Haugen got concert tickets, some custom merchandise and met her favorite country singer backstage.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Haugen was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in 2010, the health care system said. She underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy before having a bilateral mastectomy. During treatment, she learned she carried the BRCA1 gene – an inherited mutation that can lead to an increased risk of breast, ovarian and other cancers. One year later, as a preventative measure, she had a hysterectomy.

"(My care team) literally saved my life. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today. They are my superheroes," she said in a news release.

Related article

The backstory:

FOX6 News shared Haugen's mission to surprise and help others in 2015.

As a survivor, she celebrates her cancer-free anniversaries by giving gift cards to those who are currently fighting the disease to help them feel supported. She hopes the small gestures make a difference.

"Just so they know that somebody is thinking of them and praying for them, and hoping things get better for them," Haugen told FOX6 in 2015.