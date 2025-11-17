Summerfest 2026 headliner; Muse on July 2

article

The Brief Muse will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest 2026. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 21 . Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



Summerfest officials announced on Monday, Nov. 17 that Muse will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 2.

Muse at Summerfest

What we know:

This concert will mark the band’s first appearance in Milwaukee in over 15 years.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival, the day of the show.

What you can do:

For more information, visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.