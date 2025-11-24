Summerfest 2026: 9-Day Power Pass available Nov. 28-Dec. 1

article

Summerfest has some "FESTive" gift ideas for music fans this holiday season.

In celebration of the 58th edition of Summerfest next year– the UScellular 9-Day Power Pass will be available ONLINE only at the Summerfest Store for $58.00. Each pass is valid for general admission all nine days of the festival.

The sale begins on Black Friday, Nov. 28 at 12 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday, Dec. 1, 2025.

General Admission Tickets – Early Bird Pricing

What we know:

Plan ahead and save! This year, Summerfest is giving fans even more ways to save with early bird pricing on Summerfest GA tickets, valid for single-day admission to Summerfest on June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026:

Early Bird Pricing — now through December 31, 2025, Summerfest GA tickets will be available for $22 – the lowest price of the year.

For more information on all early bird pricing for 2026 Summerfest GA tickets, visit Summerfest.com

Summerfest Holiday Merchandise

What we know:

Exclusive "SummerFESTIVE" branded holiday merchandise is available ONLINE only now at Summerfest.com.

Snowy Smile Ornament — make Summerfest a part of your holiday tradition, with this satin ornament, shatterproof, and ships in a commemorative box, perfect for gift giving.

Skyglider Knit Hat — stay warm this holiday season with this unique Summerfest knit beanie, featuring a glimpse of summer fun! Beanie is made of 100% PET yarn and produced of entirely recycled materials.

Summerfest Concert Tickets

What we know:

Give the gift of live music this season with tickets to see their favorite artist, including:

American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Garth Brooks – Summerfest Kick Off Concerts on June 16 and 17

Ed Sheeran – June 25

Post Malone with special guest Carter Faith – June 27

Muse – July 2

Alex Warren – July 3

BMO Pavilion:

Louis Tomlinson – June 26

Russell Dickerson – June 27

Tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Pavilion include same-day festival admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest 2026

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4, 2026.