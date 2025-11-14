Summerfest 2026: Singer-songwriter Alex Warren slated for July 3

article

The Brief Alex Warren will perform at Summerfest on July 3, 2026. General tickets go on sale Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. CST. Presale tickets are available for Verizon customers and Citi cardmembers starting November 18.



Summerfest announced on Friday, Nov. 14, that Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Warren will take the stage at the Big Gig on July 3, 2026.

Alex Warren scheduled for Summerfest

What we know:

Warren will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater as part of his tour, Little Orphan Alex Live.

Artist Presale tickets and VIP package sales begin Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. local time with all tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Box Office.

Sign up for early access to artist presale tickets and more information HERE.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for Alex Warren Presents: Little Orphan Alex Live Tour in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows begins Tuesday, November 18 at 10am local. Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Citi is the official card of the Alex Warren Presents: Little Orphan Alex Live Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 18 at 10am local through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Alex Warren is contributing $1 from every ticket sold to Camp Kesem, providing free camps and programs for kids with parents fighting cancer—through his partnership with PLUS1.