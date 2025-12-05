Summerfest 2026 headliner; Megan Moroney on June 18
article
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials have announced that singer-songwriter Megan Moroney will take the stage at the Big Gig on June 18, 2026.
What we know:
Moroney will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater as part of The Cloud 9 Tour.
All tickets for The Cloud 9 Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. at meganmoroney.com.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
For more information, visit Summerfest.com.
Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.