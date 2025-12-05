Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest 2026 headliner; Megan Moroney on June 18

Published  December 5, 2025 12:20pm CST
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Megan Moroney (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)

    • Megan Moroney is bringing The Cloud 9 Tour to Summerfest on June 18. 
    • Moroney will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. 
    • Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials have announced that singer-songwriter Megan Moroney will take the stage at the Big Gig on June 18, 2026. 

What we know:

Moroney will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater as part of The Cloud 9 Tour. 

All tickets for The Cloud 9 Tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. at meganmoroney.com

What you can do:

For more information, visit Summerfest.com.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.

