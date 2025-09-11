2026 Summerfest: Garth Brooks adds 2nd show due to popular demand

article

The Brief Garth Brooks added a second show at Summerfest next summer due to overwhelming presale demand. The second show is set for Tuesday, June 16, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday, Sept. 12, at 10:00 a.m.



Country singer Garth Brooks added a second show at Summerfest next summer due to overwhelming presale demand, the music festival announced on Thursday, Sept. 11.

What we know:

The second show is set for Tuesday, June 16, at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Summerfest said there was "overwhelming demand for the presale" of the Wednesday night show, June 17, which was set as the opening of Summerfest 2016.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday, Sept. 12, at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Each ticket purchased will also include admission to Summerfest 2026, valid on any day of the festival.

Dig deeper:

This marks Garth Brooks’ first-ever performance at Summerfest, and his first show in Milwaukee in over a decade.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.

