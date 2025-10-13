Summerfest 2026 headliner; Post Malone on June 27
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials announced on Monday, Oct. 13 that Post Malone with special guest Carter Faith will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 27.
What we know:
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Each ticket purchased also includes admission to the festival, the day of the show.
Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.