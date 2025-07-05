The Brief Summerfest reached its final night of the year on Saturday. The Milwaukee Hittaz didn't have a stage, but they drew a crowd every day. People wait all year for what some describe as the nine best days of summer.



Summerfest reached its final night on Saturday, but the Big Gig's logo smiles all year long.

Local perspective:

People wait all year for what some describe as the nine best days of summer. That includes a group that's been performing every day this year and wouldn't have it any other way.

The Milwaukee Hittaz didn't have a stage, but they drew a crowd every day of this year's festival.

"Just bring the community together with our drumsticks man. It is a beautiful feeling," said Jeremy Reyes, the drum corps' director.

Reyes said playing the "world's largest music festival" is an opportunity the drummers are grateful for.

"Good to be able to bring something positive that the city loves," he said. "Four years ago, we started, we were playing outside the gate and somebody saw us from the entertainment from Summerfest and they kind of brought us in."

It's a sound that gets the community up on their feet, dancing and clapping, proving the best way to beat the heat might just be moving to the beat.

What's next:

Summerfest officially closes the book on 2025 at midnight. After a few days of rest, the focus turns to 2026.