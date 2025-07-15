Summerfest 2025 attendance; dates for next year announced

article

The Brief Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. revealed on Tuesday the attendance numbers for the 2025 edition of the Big Gig. Organizers announced 602,231 fans attended over this year's nine days – an 8% increase from 2024. Additionally, organizers announced the dates for Summerfest 2026. It will be held June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4.



Summerfest released its 2025 attendance numbers on Tuesday, July 15 – and new information about next year's Big Gig.

Summerfest 2025

What we know:

Organizers announced 602,231 fans attended over this year's nine days – an 8% increase from 2024.

Throughout the nine days of Summerfest, more than 600 artists performed over 900 hours of live music.

Additionally, 37 local Milwaukee food and beverage vendors and 36 local marketplace vendors were featured, along with 60 unique exhibitors, experiences, activities, and special events were offered to fans.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"As an independent music festival, Summerfest delivers a one-of-a-kind experience, bringing fans together to enjoy incredible performances and Milwaukee’s vibrant energy," said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. "We want to thank the artists, sponsors, vendors and fans that supported us this year."

Summerfest 2026 dates

What we know:

Additionally, organizers announced on Tuesday the dates for Summerfest 2026. It will be held June 18-20, June 25-27, and July 2-4.