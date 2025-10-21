Perform during Summerfest; submissions open for up-and-coming artists

article

Online submissions for up-and-coming artists to perform during Summerfest 2026 are now open. Artists can apply at Summerfest.com, courtesy of Amplead, through December 21, 2025.

What we know:

The partnership between Summerfest and Amplead gives emerging bands an opportunity to share the stage with some of the biggest names in music.

Artists selected by Amplead to perform during the 2025 festival included:

Bad Skin – Montreal, Canada

Raine Stern – Los Angeles, California

Lines in the Sky – Nashville, Tennessee

Life After 5 – Chicago, Illinois

Allison Mahal – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

"We’re proud to team up once again with Amplead and provide rising artists a chance to take the Summerfest stage and connect with a community of music lovers" said Scott Ziel, Vice President of Entertainment, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.