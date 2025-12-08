Summerfest 2026: David Lee Roth to rock BMO Pavilion on June 20

article

Summerfest announced on Monday, Dec. 8 that rock and roll icon David Lee Roth will be the headliner for the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Saturday, June 20, 2026. The last time he performed at the festival was in 2006.

David Lee Roth in concert

What we know:

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12 via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

Concerts at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances. Fans will have the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the show with a Summerfest ticket.

For more information, you are invited to visit Summerfest.com.