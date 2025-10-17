The Brief A Brewers fan drove her van to Los Angeles for the NLCS. She built the home on wheels with her uncle during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, home has been in the Echo Park neighborhood near Dodger Stadium.



There are a lot of Milwaukee Brewers fans in Los Angeles for the NLCS. Some flew there, some live in the area – and one decided to get in her home and drive there.

What they're saying:

Mackenzie Klimek showed FOX6 News around the home she’s staying at in L.A. It’s a home she built with her uncle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The van – which she named "Floyd" – was Klimek's home for three years until she got married. But Floyd, like Klimek, is always up for a road trip.

"He’s more of a fun adventure vehicle, so when I got the call from my friend Alex to say ‘Hey, do you want to go to the Brewers games this weekend?' I said, ‘Absolutely, I’ll be there – I’ll bring my house," she said.

Mackenzie Klimek and her home on wheels, Floyd, in Los Angeles for the NLCS

This week, home for Klimek has been in the Echo Park neighborhood near Dodger Stadium.

"I love hype – I’m absolutely here for the hype," said Klimek.

Klimek admits she doesn’t know the Crew's roster up and down, but driving Floyd from Las Vegas – where’s he parked – to Los Angeles is definitely a sign of commitment. She's not so sure she would have made the trip if the Brewers were playing the Philadelphia Phillies.

"We went to a Phillies game, my husband and I, and I got the double bird – they were just mean," she said.

It’s been the exact opposite response in Los Angeles.

"Every single fan, Dodgers fans have been incredible humans," she said.

Still hoping for a miracle Friday before first pitch, Klimek said she’s open to putting more miles on Floyd if the Brewers could complete a comeback and advance to the World Series.

"Floyd will go anywhere – I'm dedicated, I'm here. I mean come on, what a story that would be."