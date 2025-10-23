Brewers end-of-season news conference; Pat Murphy, Matt Arnold speak

The Milwaukee Brewers' season ended with a NLCS Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, the Milwaukee Brewers held an end-of-season press conference with Matt Arnold and Pat Murphy.

The news conference comes on the heels of the Brewers promoting Matt Arnold to President of Baseball Operations and GM.

A press release says Arnold will continue to oversee baseball operations, which he has done since October 2022.