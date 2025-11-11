Brewers' Pat Murphy named 2025 National League Manager of the Year

article

The Brief Pat Murphy of the Milwaukee Brewers has been named the 2025 National League Manager of the Year. Murphy is only the third manager in MLB history to win the award in consecutive seasons. Murphy led the Brewers to a franchise-record 97 victories, the best record in MLB.



What we know:

Murphy topped fellow finalists Terry Francona (Cincinnati) and Rob Thomson (Philadelphia). Murphy is the third manager ever in either league to win the award in consecutive seasons, joining the Braves’ Bobby Cox (2004-05) and the Rays’ Kevin Cash (2020-21).



A news release from the Brewers says Murphy led Milwaukee to a franchise-record 97 victories in 2025 as the team posted the best record in the Major Leagues (97-65) en route to the National League Central division title. Milwaukee went on to defeat the rival Cubs in the National League Division Series after finishing 5.0 games ahead of Chicago to win the division.

What they're saying:

"Pat Murphy once again overcame setbacks and injuries to key players to lead the team to another postseason appearance, a franchise record for wins and the best record in baseball," said Brewers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Matt Arnold. "This is a tremendous and well-deserved honor for the second year in a row, and we congratulate Murph and his family."

Another year

By the numbers:

Murphy got 27 first-place votes. Cincinnati’s Terry Francona was second, followed by Philadelphia’s Rob Thomson.

The Brewers were in second in the NL Central in early July before overtaking the Chicago Cubs with a remarkable 29-4 stretch that included a 14-game win streak, another franchise record.

The folksy Murphy, who turns 67 on Nov. 28, was Milwaukee’s bench coach for eight seasons before he was promoted after Craig Counsell left for the Cubs in November 2023. The Brewers also won the NL Central in Murphy’s first season in charge, finishing with a 93-69 record.