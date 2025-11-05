Brewers extend media rights agreement with FanDuel Sports Network

article

The Brief Brewers extend broadcast rights with FanDuel Sports Network. Network remains the home for most games, pre/post-game shows, and includes local DTC access. Pay-TV subscribers get free streaming access via the FanDuel Sports Network app.



The Milwaukee Brewers and Main Street Sports Group, operating as FanDuel Sports Network, announced an extension of their rights agreement.

Media rights agreement

What we know:

Under the agreement, a news release says FanDuel Sports Network will remain the home of the Brewers, broadcasting all games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as pre and postgame shows and original programming. Local subscribers to FanDuel Sports Network on a direct-to-consumer (DTC) basis will continue to have access to games in the extensive Brewers TV territory.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Additionally, pay-TV customers will be able to stream games and other programming on the FanDuel Sports Network app at no extra cost by signing in with their provider credentials. Financial details and terms of the agreement were not disclosed.