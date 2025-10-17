Expand / Collapse search

Brewers-Dodgers score: Ohtani homer gives Los Angeles early lead

By
Published  October 17, 2025 7:39pm CDT
The Brief

    • The Brewers face the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Friday night.
    • Los Angeles has jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
    • Milwaukee has scored just three total runs over three games.

LOS ANGELES - Win or go home. That's the situation the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night.

The backstory:

After winning a franchise-record 97 games in the regular season, the Brewers clinched the top seed throughout the MLB postseason. They knocked off the rival Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series to advance to the NLCS.

Milwaukee's offense has been ice-cold against Los Angeles, pushing across just one run in each of the first three games en route to three straight losses. Jose Quintana will duel Shohei Ohtani on the mound to start the game.

The Brewers will have to win out to avoid elimination and advance to the World Series for just the second time in franchise history. If necessary, Game 5 will be played at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Game 6 and Game 7 would be at American Family Field on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st Inning: Dodgers 3, Brewers 0

  • Dodgers 1, Brewers 0: Shohei Ohtani solo home run to right
  • Dodgers 2, Brewers 0: Tommy Edman single to center, Mookie Betts scores
  • Dodgers 3, Brewers 0: Teoscar Hernandez groundout to first, Will Smith scores 

‘Uecker Magic’: Brewers fan behind viral sign shares the story
‘Uecker Magic’: Brewers fan behind viral sign shares the story

Fan Frank Vitucci popularized the phrase "Uecker Magic," a phrase that lit up through broadcasts, ballparks and watch parties as the Milwaukee Brewers surged this summer.

Brewers ban fans after ICE remarks made in now-viral video
Brewers ban fans after ICE remarks made in now-viral video

The Milwaukee Brewers have banned two fans seen in a viral confrontation where a woman, Shannon Kobylarczyk, said to "call ICE" on a Latino Dodgers fan, Ricardo Fosado, at American Family Field during NLCS Game 2 on Tuesday.

❤️ U MITCH: Sign seen by millions during Brewers-Cubs game stirs curiosity
❤️ U MITCH: Sign seen by millions during Brewers-Cubs game stirs curiosity

As hometown baseball fans celebrated a Brewers victory over the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, a mystery emerged.

