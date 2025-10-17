Brewers-Dodgers score: Ohtani homer gives Los Angeles early lead

article

The Brief The Brewers face the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS on Friday night. Los Angeles has jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Milwaukee has scored just three total runs over three games.



Win or go home. That's the situation the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves in as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Friday night.

The backstory:

After winning a franchise-record 97 games in the regular season, the Brewers clinched the top seed throughout the MLB postseason. They knocked off the rival Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series to advance to the NLCS.

Milwaukee's offense has been ice-cold against Los Angeles, pushing across just one run in each of the first three games en route to three straight losses. Jose Quintana will duel Shohei Ohtani on the mound to start the game.

The Brewers will have to win out to avoid elimination and advance to the World Series for just the second time in franchise history. If necessary, Game 5 will be played at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Game 6 and Game 7 would be at American Family Field on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st Inning: Dodgers 3, Brewers 0

Dodgers 1, Brewers 0: Shohei Ohtani solo home run to right

Dodgers 2, Brewers 0: Tommy Edman single to center, Mookie Betts scores

Dodgers 3, Brewers 0: Teoscar Hernandez groundout to first, Will Smith scores

