The Brief Two of Wisconsin's favorite teams are taking time to make sure kids feel the love. Packers quarterback Jordan Love surprised kids with a DICK's shopping spree. The Brewers Community Foundation donated $5,000 worth of toys and gifts.



As the holidays get closer, players and staff from two of Wisconsin's favorite sports teams are taking time to make sure kids feel the love.

Packers shop at DICK's

Local perspective:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love surprised eight kids with a DICKS's Sporting Goods shopping spree on Tuesday.

The children were all members of Better Days Mentoring in Green Bay. Each child got $300 to spend – $150 from Love, and $150 from DICKS's.

Jordan Love and teammates surprise kids with shopping spree

"I think it's a pretty cool experience for the kids to shop and then just be around us, ask us questions and just hang out with us," Love said. "It's good to be able to take a break from ball for a second and then come out here and just hang out with the kids and obviously be able to give back."

WLUK-TV reported a handful of Love's teammates, including Jayden Reed and Brandon McManus, tagged along.

Brewers Community Foundation

What we know:

The Brewers Community Foundation donated $5,000 worth of toys and gifts to the United Community Center and Northcott Neighborhood House.

Members of the team's front office staff also took part in an all-hands-on-deck wrapping day at American Family Field on Wednesday to make sure each gift looked perfect.

Brewers staff wrap gifts at American Family Field

"There are families in our community that are challenged to buy food or holiday gifts or pay for their housing and their heat," said Cecelia Gore, the foundation's executive director. "We want them to know that we care about them, and that we want to be a part of making sure that they have a joyous holiday."

The Brewers Community Foundation also announced that it raised more than $5.7 million in 2025.