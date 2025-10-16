‘Uecker Magic’: Brewers fan behind viral sign shares the story

The Brief "Uecker Magic" has become a rallying cry for Brewers fans in their first season without legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker. Fan Frank Vitucci popularized the phrase with a sign he brought to a game after the Brewers’ eighth straight win in August. Many fans say the slogan captures Uecker’s lasting legacy.



As the Milwaukee Brewers surged this summer, a phrase started echoing through broadcasts, ballparks and watch parties: Uecker Magic.

What we know:

Frank Vitucci says he didn’t coin it – but he was smart enough to seize the moment. Watching a Brewers-Mets game on TV in early August, he noticed a throw and tag at home plate that sealed the team’s eighth straight win.

"It was a perfect throw. It was a perfect catch and tag by [William] Contreras, and they got him by, you know, 0.1 of a second," Vitucci said.

When a friend invited him to a game a few days later, Vitucci decided to bring a sign that read "Uecker Magic."

He thought it captured what felt like a "magical turnaround" of a season – the team’s first in 55 years without legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker behind the microphone.

"I just feel like Uecker’s looking down on us, and if there were ever a season to have the magic, it’s this one," Vitucci said.

Soon, the sign and slogan were everywhere.

Local perspective:

Like many fans, he said Uecker’s passing earlier this year felt like losing a family member. He joined hundreds who gathered at Uecker’s statue outside American Family Field the night of his death.

"Uecker’s voice reminds me of my childhood," Vitucci said. "It really does. No matter where I was, you hear a game, you hear his voice, and it just reminds you of home."

Big picture view:

Since then, "Uecker Magic" has become a rallying cry for Brewers fans. And Vitucci insists the magic is real – and there is still some of it left.

"I’m really 4-0 bringing the sign to a game," he said. "Yeah, yeah, book me a quick redeye."