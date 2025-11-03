Brewers 2026 regular season home game times released

article

The Brief The Brewers have announced the start times for home games for the 2026 MLB season. All regular-season Monday-Friday night games will begin at 6:40 p.m. Monday-Friday day games and weekend games will follow a mostly consistent schedule with the exception of a few dates and holidays.



The Milwaukee Brewers announced the home game times for the 2026 regular season.

Opening Day is set for Thursday, Mar. 26, 2026 at 1:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox at American Family Field.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Monday-Friday games

What we know:

All regular-season Monday-Friday night games will begin at 6:40 p.m. in 2026.

Excluding a 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Opening Day and Memorial Day (May 25 vs. St. Louis), all regular-season Monday-Friday day games in April and May will begin at 12:40 p.m.

From June-September, all Monday-Friday day games will begin at 1:10 p.m. except for July 24 vs. Colorado (3:10 p.m.) and Aug. 21 vs. Atlanta (3:10 p.m.).

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related article

Weekend games

What we know:

All Saturday regular-season home games will have first pitch times of either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. except for August 22 vs. Atlanta (1:10 p.m.).

Home Sunday games, excluding the regular-season finale on Sept. 27 vs. St. Louis (2:10 p.m.), will begin at 1:10 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change.