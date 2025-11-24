Brewers Spring Training, exhibition game tickets on sale Tuesday

article

The Brief It's still November, but it's never too early to start getting ready for the upcoming baseball season. Brewers Spring Training tickets and preseason exhibition tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early online.



Tickets for Brewers Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix and preseason exhibition games at American Family Field in Milwaukee will go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

You can buy the tickets on the Brewers website or by calling 1-800-933-7890 beginning at 10 a.m. Central Time (9 a.m. Arizona Time).

Spring Training tickets are available in eight areas, including Diamond Box, Home Plate Box, First Base Field Box, Third Base Field Box, Diamond Reserved, First Base Outfield Reserved, Third Base Outfield Reserved and Lawn Seating.

Parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance of games.

Related article

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Group spaces are available throughout the ballpark including:

Poba Party Patio: A second story group space in the right field corner for 50-100 people.

The Courtyard: Located on the first baseline for various group sizes.

The American Family Insurance Terrace: Available for groups of 10 or more.

Suites: Located on the press level accommodating groups of up to 15 people per suite.

The 2026 Spring Training schedule will begin on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 as the National League Central Division Champion Milwaukee Brewers open play against the Cleveland Guardians at the American Family Fields of Phoenix.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early online. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Arizona Time). The Phoenix Box Office will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, and remain open through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Arizona Time).

Games and times are subject to change. For more info, call 623-245-5500 or email phxtickets@brewers.com.

2026 exhibition games at American Family Field

What we know:

Fans are invited to get their first look at the 2026 Crew back in Milwaukee as they take on the Cincinnati Reds for two games on Monday, Mar. 23, 2026 (6:40 p.m. first pitch) and Tuesday, Mar. 24 (4:10 p.m. first pitch).