Brewers 2026 season ticket memberships, mini-plans on sale now

The Brief Brewers 2026 season ticket memberships and mini-plans are now available for purchase. Season ticket memberships offer the best access and perks, with full and 40-game members getting a free custom Brewers Starter Jacket. All mini-packs (6-pack, 12-pack) include features like priority seating, and the 12-pack also offers postseason ticket access (excluding the World Series).



Now is the time to lock in your seats for the Milwaukee Brewers 2026 season!

The Crew is offering a variety of ticket plans for fans, including a build-your-own ticket plan.

Season ticket memberships

A Brewers season ticket membership offers fans the "best access, exclusive pricing, and unbeatable perks" starting at only $34 per month.

Members enjoy premier service from a dedicated Brewers ticket representative, access to the most flexible exchange program in baseball, exciting opportunities at VIP experiences, and exclusive perks through the Brewers Rewards Program.

New for 2026, full season and 40-Game members will get a free custom Brewers Starter Jacket, an exclusive gift for joining the Crew for an unforgettable season at American Family Field.

20-game members will get a Brewers tailgate chair after joining. 20-game plans are available for purchase online.

Brewers 12-packs

No, we're not talking about beer!

Brewers ticket 12-packs start at $148 and come in four pre-set options, including the Weekend Plan, the Friday Plan, the Premier Plan, and the Afternoon Plan.

Fans can pick their seats within these plans across priority seating locations. 2026 12-packs feature several benefits, including Opening Day as a free 12th game, 2026 Postseason Ticket Access (excluding the World Series) and savings of 20% off single-game ticket prices.

Shop 12-pack options by visiting the Brewers website and lock-in for 2026.

Brewers 6-packs

Brewers ticket 6-packs start at $108 and come in three pre-set options, including the Friday Plan, Saturday+ Plan, and the Sunday+ Plan.

Fans can pick their seats within these plans across priority seating locations. 2026 6-packs feature many of the most anticipated games of the 2026 season, including weekend games, gate giveaway dates, and marquee matchups against the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Secure your 6-pack by visiting the Brewers website and be here for all the big moments in 2026.

BYO (Build-Your-Own)

Starting as low as $120, fans who want more flexibility can choose from three Build-Your-Own Pack options: 20 games, 12 games, or six games.

Once a package is purchased, fans will have the ultimate flexibility to choose games and specific seats – including upgrades and adding additional seats.

Purchase a BYO Plan by visiting the Brewers website and start building your plan today.

Extra info

For more information on Brewers 2026 ticket plans, visit Brewers ticketing website or call the Brewers Ticket Sales office at 414-902-4487.