Brewers 2026 Spring Training schedule released

The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Wednesday, Nov. 5 the team's 2026 Spring Training schedule, which begins Saturday, Feb. 21 against the Cleveland Guardians at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

What we know:

The Brewers are slated for 29 games in Arizona, including 15 at home and 14 on the road.

The team will conclude its exhibition schedule with games in Milwaukee against the Cincinnati Reds on March 23 and March 24 ahead of Opening Day on March 26 against the Chicago White Sox.



All games at American Family Fields of Phoenix will begin at 1:10 p.m. Arizona time except for a first pitch time of 6:10 p.m. on March 19 vs. Texas.

The Brewers will face each Cactus League team once at home and on the road, including split-squad dates on February 22 (vs. Kansas City, at Chicago-AL) and March 18 (vs. Los Angeles-AL, at Seattle). In advance of the World Baseball Classic, Milwaukee will host Team Great Britain on March 3 at American Family Fields of Phoenix.



Brewers prospects will play a pair of games as part of Major League Baseball’s third annual Spring Breakout, welcoming Seattle Mariners prospects on March 20 and traveling to face Athletics prospects on March 22.

Additional details on Spring Training ticket on-sale information and the Spring Training broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

What you can do:

For more information, visit brewers.com/SpringTraining.