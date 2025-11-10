Brewers clubhouse sale set for Dec. 5-7, 2025; up to 80% off merchandise

article

The Brief Brewers Clubhouse Sale: Dec. 5-7, up to 80% off gear/memorabilia. Access: American Family Field Left-Field Entrance (free/cashless). Charity: Round-up donations matched for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF).



The Milwaukee Brewers announced its annual Clubhouse Sale will take place Friday, Dec. 5 through Sunday, Dec. 7 inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field. The sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.

Clubhouse Sale

What we know:

A news release says the Clubhouse Sale will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fans may access the sale by entering the Left-Field entrance and following the posted signs to the visiting clubhouse located on the Service Level. The event is cashless; admission and parking are free.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Brewers Suiteholders and Full Season Seat Members will gain special early access on Wednesday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while all Season Seat Members are able to shop on Thursday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donate to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

What you can do:

In conjunction with Northwestern Mutual, the official financial planning partner of the Brewers, fans will be encouraged to "round-up" at the register at this year’s Clubhouse Sale to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF). In partnership together, Northwestern Mutual and the Brewers are committed to funding research, raising awareness and supporting families impacted by childhood cancer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For the Clubhouse Sale, Northwestern Mutual has committed to match the total amount from all "round-up" donations at the completion of the sale to further increase support of the cause.