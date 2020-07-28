Coronavirus in Wisconsin

Coronavirus in WisconsinView More
View More
Support Local
List: Wisconsin cities with mask mandates
With cases of the coronavirus climbing in Wisconsin and the U.S., more than half of states have statewide mask mandates, including Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota -- but not the Badger State.
Support Local: FOX6 News commits to making sure we care for people who need support at this trying time
SUPPORT LOCAL encourages you to patronize open restaurants, bars, and businesses in southeast Wisconsin.
List: FOX6 FEED A HERO
We created the FOX6 Feed A Hero program to make it easy to order food from a local restaurant/bar and have it delivered (if delivery is an option) or you can drop it off for our heroes.
List: Support restaurants, bars in SE Wisconsin that are open for carryout, delivery orders
FOX6 News curated a list of restaurants and bars in southeast Wisconsin that offer carryout and/or delivery orders.
COVID-19 and the EconomyView More
View More
Coronavirus Around the U.S. and WorldView More
View More