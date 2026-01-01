New Year's baby; Aurora Health Care shares 1st of 2026

article

The Brief Aurora Health Care has welcomed its first baby in 2026. Congrats to the parents!



Aurora Health Care shared on Thursday, Jan. 1 the first baby of 2026 born within its facilities.

Aurora West Allis Medical Center

What we know:

Alana Rubí was born at the Aurora West Allis Medical Center at 5:02 a.m. on Thursday. Alana weighed in at 9 lbs. 5 oz. and stretched 22.25 inches.

Congrats to the parents!

What they're saying:

"Every birth is special for our labor and delivery teams," said Dr. Frank Belmonte, senior vice president, Women and Children’s service line at Advocate Health, of which Aurora Health Care is a part. "On New Year’s Day, we feel an extra burst of excitement as we join in welcoming the very first babies of the year. Congratulations to the parents, and welcome to the world, little ones!"

The post will continue to be updated as more babies are born at Aurora Health Care’s 11 maternity hospitals across Wisconsin.