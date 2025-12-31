Milwaukee house fire Wednesday; Red Cross notified, no injuries

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to a second-floor residential fire near 13th and Layton in Milwaukee. All occupants safely escaped, and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was notified, and the fire remains under investigation.



Crews with the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Wednesday night, Dec. 31.

What we know:

MFD said it happened near 13th and Layton, before 8 p.m. They found the fire on the second floor of the residence.

All occupants were out of the home before firefighters arrived.

Additional resources were requested because of the extent of the fire, according to the department.

The American Red Cross was notified to assist those displaced.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.