Waukesha County man, reported missing and endangered, found alive

The Brief The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is trying to find Allen Roller. The 28-year-old's vehicle was found abandoned at Nashotah County Park. Anyone with information on Roller's whereabouts is asked to call 262-446-5070.



UPDATE: The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said Allen Roller, reported missing and endangered Tuesday, has been found alive. The original missing person notice is available below.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is trying to find 28-year-old Allen Roller, who is considered missing and endangered.

What we know:

Roller is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with blue eyes and mid-length brown, curly hair. It's unknown what he was last wearing.

The sheriff's department said Roller's family reported him missing after his vehicle was found abandoned at Nashotah County Park on Monday. The vehicle is described as a silver 2024 Lexus RS with Wisconsin license plates: ALN-8241.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Roller's whereabouts is asked to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-446-5070.