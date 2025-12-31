Expand / Collapse search

Plymouth rings in new year with annual Big Cheese Drop

December 31, 2025
Plymouth welcomed in the new year on Wednesday, Dec. 31, with its 19th annual Big Cheese Drop, an event presented by the Plymouth Arts Center and Sartori Cheese, that drew families downtown with a festive countdown.

The Brief

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

What we know:

The Sartori Big Cheese Drop, presented by the Plymouth Arts Center, celebrated its 19th annual event in 2025. 

The celebration, held in Plymouth – the official "Cheese Capital of the World" – has drawn thousands of visitors over the last 18 years. The New Year's Eve tradition pays tribute to the city's cheese-making heritage. 

Guests were encouraged to bring party noisemakers and festive cheese hats. The first 250 families to attend the Cheese Drop received Sartori Cheese gift bags.

The event is sponsored by Sartori Cheese.

The Source: FOX6 attended the Big Cheese Drop and utilized information from the Plymouth Arts Center.

