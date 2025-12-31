Plymouth rings in new year with annual Big Cheese Drop

The Brief The 19th annual Big Cheese Drop was held in Plymouth on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. The event, presented by the Plymouth Arts Center, has drawn thousands of visitors over nearly two decades. Families received cheese-themed giveaways, and the celebration was sponsored by Sartori.



The annual New Year's Eve "Big Cheese Drop" was held in Plymouth on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

The Sartori Big Cheese Drop, presented by the Plymouth Arts Center, celebrated its 19th annual event in 2025.

The celebration, held in Plymouth – the official "Cheese Capital of the World" – has drawn thousands of visitors over the last 18 years. The New Year's Eve tradition pays tribute to the city's cheese-making heritage.

Guests were encouraged to bring party noisemakers and festive cheese hats. The first 250 families to attend the Cheese Drop received Sartori Cheese gift bags.

