Meijer updated COVID vaccine shot available; walk-ins welcome

Meijer pharmacists began administering updated COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Oct. 5 to patients, ages 12 and older.

Meijer received initial doses last this week following approval from the FDA on the updated vaccine, according to a news release.

Anyone who hasn’t received a COVID booster in the last two months is eligible. To schedule an appointment, text "COVID" to 75049, visit Clinic.Meijer.com, or call your local Meijer pharmacy.

Walk-in appointments are also welcome.

Most Meijer pharmacies have private consultation rooms where patients can receive their immunizations.