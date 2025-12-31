Crews respond to Mr. B’s Steakhouse blaze in Brookfield; no injuries

article

The Brief Fire crews responded to a reported commercial structure fire at Mr. B’s Steakhouse in Brookfield on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 31. Occupants safely evacuated before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported. Officials said damage was minor and the cause of the fire is under investigation.



Crews with the Brookfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Mr. B’s Steakhouse on West Capitol Drive on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 31.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 4 p.m. after the Waukesha County 911 Communications Center received a report of a fire coming from an oven inside the restaurant. Occupants inside the building were alerted and evacuated before crews arrived.

Fire officials said first-arriving units reported smoke inside the one-story commercial building and coming from the roof. Brookfield crews initiated an aggressive interior fire attack, ventilation operations and a complete search of the structure.

The fire was brought under control at about 4:38 p.m.

Fire officials said no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. The Brookfield Police Department assisted at the scene.

Officials said the fire caused minor damage to the building and its contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.