Crews respond to Mr. B’s Steakhouse blaze in Brookfield; no injuries
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Crews with the Brookfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Mr. B’s Steakhouse on West Capitol Drive on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 31.
What we know:
Firefighters were dispatched just before 4 p.m. after the Waukesha County 911 Communications Center received a report of a fire coming from an oven inside the restaurant. Occupants inside the building were alerted and evacuated before crews arrived.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Fire officials said first-arriving units reported smoke inside the one-story commercial building and coming from the roof. Brookfield crews initiated an aggressive interior fire attack, ventilation operations and a complete search of the structure.
The fire was brought under control at about 4:38 p.m.
Dig deeper:
Fire officials said no injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. The Brookfield Police Department assisted at the scene.
Officials said the fire caused minor damage to the building and its contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: The Brookfield Fire Department provided information.