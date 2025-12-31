Milwaukee fatal bar shooting; 1 dead, warrant out for man's arrest

article

The Brief Prosecutors say a man was fatally shot outside a Milwaukee bar after being followed out by the suspect. Surveillance video allegedly shows Antonio Brown firing multiple shots in the parking lot. Brown faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.



A warrant is out for a Milwaukee man charged in a homicide that occurred outside a northwest side bar earlier this month.

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Antonio Brown, 39, is wanted on charges of first-degree intentional homicide while using a dangerous weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety while using a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after midnight on Dec. 15 outside Dee’s Elegance Bar, near Villard and Grantosa.

Per the complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the bar around 12:19 a.m. for a report of a shooting and found two victims at the scene.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shin. The second victim, a 48-year-old man, was found unconscious and not breathing in the parking lot near the bar entrance. He was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An autopsy later found the man suffered 15 gunshot wounds.

Dig deeper:

A surveillance image shows the man being shot and killed. Detectives identified the suspect as Brown.

Investigators say Brown then fled the scene in a black Infiniti SUV. Police later stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver, who told investigators Brown ordered him to drive away after the shooting.

The driver later identified Brown in a photo lineup, according to the complaint.

Per prosecutors, records show Brown has prior felony convictions, including armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon, making it illegal for him to possess a gun.

What's next:

If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, Brown faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.