Milwaukee COVID wastewater testing dashboard launched

The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has launched an online dashboard for COVID-19 wastewater testing.

The new dashboard utilizes wastewater data to detect COVID-19 trends ahead of clinical settings, shifting away from monitoring individual cases.

According to a news release, in collaboration with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD), MHD is conducting COVID-19 testing in wastewater, with results uploaded to the new dashboard. Laboratories can assess the virus's concentration in wastewater based on collection sites (or sewersheds), providing insight into changes in COVID-19 cases.

The online dashboard, which covers South Shore and Jones Island sewersheds, enables users to track COVID-19 trends in Milwaukee County. Featuring trendlines and a stoplight warning system, the dashboard facilitates informed decision-making for necessary precautions.

The laboratory and MMSD collect and analyze samples twice a week.

"As COVID-19 continues to persist in our community, MHD's wastewater testing amplifies our commitment to the city’s well-being. Serving as an early warning system, this approach provides real-time, comprehensive insights into infection levels. By detecting the virus before symptoms manifest, we can proactively allocate resources, make informed decisions, and implement timely interventions to safeguard the health of our community," explains Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mike Totoraitis.

Additionally, the Milwaukee Health Department is working towards using this technology to monitor respiratory illnesses -- like influenza and RSV.

For more information on wastewater data, the dashboard, and its applications, visit milwaukee.gov/Coronavirus.

To understand more about why MHD is transitioning to wastewater-based COVID-19 monitoring, click here. Individuals with questions can email MHD here.