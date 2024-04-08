Wisconsin COVID-19 treatment telehealth program ends April 10

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reminded residents that its COVID-19 treatment program will end on Wednesday, April 10.

A news release says the program was initially planned to end in 2023. But it was extended to April 2024 due to the success of the program and high cases of COVID-19 circulating at the time, officials said.

Since it launched in November 2022, the program completed 8,819 consults, providing health guidance and access to COVID-19 antiviral treatments to people across Wisconsin at no cost.

According to the DHS weekly Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report, COVID-19 is currently circulating at low levels and transmission is decreasing.

After April 10, Wisconsinites can continue to access COVID-19 antiviral treatments through their health care provider, community clinic, or pharmacy. The cost of appointments and treatment will depend on their health insurance. People without health insurance or whose health insurance may not cover COVID-19 care may be eligible to seek treatment through Wisconsin's ForwardHealth free or low-cost health clinics. If prescribed a COVID-19 therapeutic, patients with Medicare, Medicaid, and those who are uninsured can receive the treatment at no cost through the federal Patient Assistant Program (PAP) through December 31, 2024.