Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 injured near Lloyd and Vel R. Phillips
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Dec. 31 left one person injured.
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, an 18-year-old was shot around 11:30 p.m. near Lloyd and Vel R. Phillips and taken to a hospital.
What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.