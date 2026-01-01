Milwaukee shooting Wednesday; 1 injured near Lloyd and Vel R. Phillips

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night, Dec. 31. An 18-year-old was shot and wounded near Lloyd and Vel R. Phillips. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Dec. 31 left one person injured.

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, an 18-year-old was shot around 11:30 p.m. near Lloyd and Vel R. Phillips and taken to a hospital.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.