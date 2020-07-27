'Complex decisions:' UWM, MPS, MATC leaders meet, discuss pandemic reopening plans
Three of Milwaukee's biggest educational institutions discussed fall reopening plans on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.
Cedarburg family raising awareness for people living with disabilities amid pandemic
One Cedarburg family is raising awareness for people living with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
'Behaviors need to change:' Waukesha County schools preparing fall reopening plans
Waukesha County schools are preparing for fall classes as COVID-19 cases rise, each district's plan crafting its own set of rules.
Milwaukee restaurants, bars to submit safety plans, part of anticipated order revision
Milwaukee bars and restaurants will have to submit a reopening plan if they want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oriental Theatre undergoing restoration project while closed due to COVID-19
Milwaukee's iconic Oriental Theatre -- shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic -- is using the time to renovate its interior.
UW-Madison won't require ACT or SAT tests this fall
UW-Madison will not require ACT or SAT test scores for students applying for entrance this fall.
DHS: 51K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 911 deaths, 40K+ recovered, 851K+ negative
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 rose by more than 800 Wednesday, and five new deaths were reported by state health officials.
Local woman creates face mask with a special feature
Molly Snyder of On Milwaukee discovered a local woman who has created a mask with a special feature.
Milwaukee officials prepare updated health order; COVID-19 precautions in place for early voting
The Milwaukee Health Department plans to unveil an updated order with new guidelines for schools, restaurants and bars.
New Packers' WR Funchess says he's opting out of 2020 season
Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess is opting out of the 2020 NFL season, explaining that his family has seen first-hand the impact of COVID-19.
'Makes the most sense:' State senator calls for statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
State Sen. Chris Larson has started a petition calling for a statewide mask mandate that has already collected more than 8,000 signatures.
Wisconsin residents traveling to Chicago must quarantine for 14 days starting July 31; commuters exempt
Wisconsin visitors to Chicago must quarantine.
DHS: 50K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 906 deaths, 39K+ recovered, 837K+ negative
Wisconsin health officials provide the latest numbers on the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Officials: COVID-19 test site near Sherman and Fairmount reopens after 'active emergency'
A police emergency near Sherman and Fairmount on Milwaukee's north side temporarily closed a COVID-19 testing site.
'We've had to shift:' Aluminum can shortage causing concern for some Wisconsin breweries
In Milwaukee, there's a problem brewing amid the coronavirus pandemic. While there's plenty of beer to go around, the cans to put it in are hard to come by.
Students in West Allis-West Milwaukee School District to start year virtually
West Allis-West Milwaukee students will start the school year virtually, but eventually be in class as part of a phased-in plan.
'I got wiped out:' Germantown officer hospitalized with COVID-19 warns others to 'protect themselves'
GERMANTOWN -- A Germantown police officer spoke with FOX6 News Monday, July 27 about his battle with COVID-19.
Menomonee Falls halts little league season due to COVID cases
MENOMONEE FALLS -- It's unclear how many kids or coaches have tested positive for coronavirus, but it's enough for the organization's president to take action — and suspend the season.
DNC health protocols include daily testing, 72-hour quarantine, face masks and more
MILWAUKEE -- The Democratic National Convention hits Milwaukee starting Aug. 17, and most of it will be virtual, with delegates and members of Congress staying home.
DHS: 49K+ positive cases of COVID-19 in WI, 893 deaths, 38K+ recovered, 823K+ negative
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 590 Monday, July 27, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 49,417.