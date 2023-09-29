Demand high for COVID vaccine; pharmacies urge calling ahead

Demand is so high for the new COVID-19 vaccine that some places are running out.

Large chains like Walgreens and CVS now recommend you call ahead to ensure they have the COVID-19 vaccine. But one local pharmacy said they are actually fully stocked and taking walk-ins.

"We’re crazy busy. Yup, we’ve been seeing patients every day," said Aya Al-Anani, Hayat Pharmacist. "It is first come, first served."

Al-Anani said all Hayat locations are fully stocked, but she knows their situation is rare.

"Everybody else is having issues," Al-Anani said.

Aya Al-Anani, Hayat Pharmacist

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I was lucky I guess," said Nancy Blair, who got her COVID shoot at CVS.

Blair said she had no issues getting her shots at CVS in Fox Point.

"I got a notification that my appointment was still going to go through," Blair said.

Blair was told there were delays at the Fox Point location earlier in the week.

"He did say they’ve had two full days of cancelations before today because the demand is so high," Blair said.

CVS statement

"We’re receiving updated COVID-19 vaccines from suppliers on a rolling basis and most of our locations can honor scheduled appointments. However, due to delivery delays from our wholesalers, some appointments may be rescheduled. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will continue to offer additional appointments at those locations as supply is received. To determine if a specific location has appointments available, customers can utilize our digital scheduler at CVS.com and the CVS Pharmacy app which shows real-time availability."

Walgreens statement

"We are working closely with our distributor to ensure stores have the necessary supply to support the demand in their communities. Simultaneously, we are continuing to update Walgreens.com and our app with real-time appointment availability so patients have accurate information. Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment or call ahead to confirm vaccine availability."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Hayat Pharmacy officials say they are fully stocked because they are working directly with vaccine manufacturers.

Doses can cost more than $100. But federal officials say the new shots will be free to most Americans through private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.