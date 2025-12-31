Vernon neighbors object Big Bend sports complex planned across village line

The Brief Vernon residents say they feel excluded from decisions about a large sports complex proposed just across the village line. The 150-acre development would include dozens of athletic fields, indoor facilities and commercial businesses. A public hearing on rezoning the land is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Big Bend.



Homeowners in the Village of Vernon say they feel blindsided by a proposed sports complex planned just across the street – but in a different municipality.

What we know:

Plans posted on the Village of Big Bend website show a roughly 150-acre development known as the Breck Athletic Complex could begin construction as early as next year and be built in phases through 2030.

Plans for the Breck Athletic Complex include six turf baseball fields, one championship field, seven full-sized soccer fields, four lacrosse fields and about 150,000 square feet of indoor athletic space. The project would also include a hotel, gas station, restaurant and retail development.

Local perspective:

April Kincade lives in Vernon and said she is not a fan of the scale of the project.

"To have this size of this project coming and dumping right in the middle of us, is overwhelming," Kincade said.

While the development would be located in Big Bend, Vernon residents say they fear their voices will not be heard in the approval process.

Mike and Jackie Trimborn live in Vernon directly across from the proposed site. Mike Trimborn said neighbors are confused and concerned.

"We’ve been getting texts constantly from neighbors – hey what’s going on?" Trimborn said.

Residents worry about increased noise and light pollution, traffic congestion and potential impacts on property values. If approved, the Trimborns’ bedroom window would face the sports complex.

What they're saying:

Eric Weishaar, a spokesperson for the developer, said the more than $170 million project would bring significant economic benefits to the region.

"We’ve tried to design it in such a way that there’s some buffering between those properties – for sound and light and things like that," Weishaar said.

Weishaar said other locations were considered, including New Berlin.

Although Big Bend officials will make the final decision, Weishaar said the developers want to hear from all nearby residents.

When asked whether he had spoken directly with Vernon neighbors, he said no.

"This submission we sent to the Village of Big Bend – we only submitted it less than a week ago," Weishaar said.

Some residents are just not ready to play ball.

"It’s going to change our community – and not for the better," Trimborn said.

What's next:

A public hearing to discuss rezoning part of the property from residential to commercial is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Big Bend Village Hall.