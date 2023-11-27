Milwaukee County COVID cases, hospitalizations up over Thanksgiving

article

The Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County posted on X on Monday, Nov. 27 that there has been a big jump in COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Ben Weston noted Milwaukee County is seeing its highest COVID positivity in nearly two years – and highest hospitalizations in nearly one year.

Dr. Weston's post says less than one-third of Milwaukee County residents 65+ years old have received the updated fall vaccine. He is urging everyone to reach out to family and friends, saying "it's not too late to get vaccinated & protected."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

You can track COVID cases in Milwaukee County with its surveillance dashboard.

This is a developing story.