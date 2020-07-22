Milwaukee restaurants, bars to submit safety plans, part of anticipated order revision
Milwaukee bars and restaurants will have to submit a reopening plan if they want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These are the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020
Several major national retailers will keep their doors closed this Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases across the country rise.
US is expected to report a record-breaking economic plunge
Having endured what was surely a record-shattering slump last quarter, the U.S. economy faces a dim outlook as a resurgent coronavirus intensifies doubts about the likelihood of any sustained recovery the rest of the year.
Senate GOP tucks $8 billion for military weaponry in $1 trillion virus bill
A COVID-19 response package by Senate Republicans, backed by the White House, includes billions in military spending.
Small Business Administration watchdog report cites ‘serious concerns’ over ‘widespread’ COVID-19 relief fraud
The U.S. Small Business Administration has reported thousands of suspected fraud.
How to protect yourself from the huge spike in COVID-19 scams
The coronavirus pandemic has hit consumers hard, and a huge spike in scams related to COVID-19 isn't helping.
Wisconsin residents traveling to Chicago must quarantine for 14 days starting July 31; commuters exempt
Wisconsin visitors to Chicago must quarantine.
In reversal, feds say Wisconsinites on disability can get pandemic unemployment
MADISON -- After months of denials, the door is now open for Wisconsin workers with disabilities to get federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).In a letter dated July 27, the U.S. Department of Labor reversed course and said people who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) meet the PUA eligibility requirement.Since May, FOX6 has been reporting on SSDI recipients' inability to access unemployment assistance after losing their jobs during the pandemic.SSDI is a federal program that employees and employers pay into through taxes.
Gold soars to all-time high as dollar dive adds fuel to record run
NEW YORK -- Gold prices jumped to record highs on Monday as an intensifying U.S.-China row hammered the dollar and cemented expectations that central banks would continue pumping out stimulus to ease the economic pain from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.Spot gold rose 1.5% to $1,928.83 per ounce by 0306 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $1,933.30.
'Wildest market I've seen:' Amid COVID-19, Milwaukee area realtors say, 'We need more houses to sell!'
MILWAUKEE -- 2020 has been a year for many unprecedented things, and the housing market in the Milwaukee area is in uncharted territory.
Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that extending an expiring unemployment benefit — but reducing it substantially — was a top priority for President Trump.
No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid
WASHINGTON — Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home, promising a Republican proposal would be ready on Monday.
Bears cancel season ticket packages due to COVID-19 pandemic
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears canceled season ticket packages on Friday because they’re not sure how many fans — if any — will be allowed at Soldier Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Team President Ted Phillips cited “a need to reduce the seating capacity to build a plan that allows for social distancing” in a letter to season ticket holders.
Public Service Commission extends utility disconnection moratorium to September 1
MADISON -- The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) voted 2-1 to on Thursday, July 23 to stay a portion of its June 26 order -- extending the moratorium on utility disconnections until September 1.The decision applies to residential customers and disallows refusal of service for nonpayment during the period of moratorium.The additional time granted by the moratorium's extension will allow the PSC staff to collect more data and information from utilities on their disconnection plans, allow for comment from customer organizations and monitor further the spread of COVID-19 in the state.The move comes as COVID-19 positive cases in Wisconsin have more than doubled since the PSC met in June to order the end of the moratorium.
Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant owner files for bankruptcy protection, will close some stores
NEW YORK -- Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of Lane Bryant, Ann Taylor and Justice, announced Thursday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its business was "severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic."Ascena, which also operates Ann Taylor Loft, Lou & Grey, Catherines and Cacique, is slated to close all of its Catherines stores, in addition to closing a "significant number" of its Justice stores and a "select number" of Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores, the company said in a press release after filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Virginia."The meaningful progress we have made driving sustainable growth, improving our operating margins and strengthening our financial foundation has been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Ascena interim executive chair Carrie W.
Missing movies? Here are some of the big summer films that were delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic
LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- As drive-in theaters are thriving across the United States, major cineplexes are announcing reopening delays yet again, prompting the moviegoing faithful in the United States to wonder when — and if — they’ll be able to see their beloved summer blockbusters at theaters this year.FOX 5 DC Entertainment Reporter Kevin McCarthy and FOX TV Stations’ Justin Sedgwick discuss some of the major, highly-anticipated movies film buffs were yearning to see this summer prior to the pandemic closing cinemas’ doors.Keep in mind that the release dates for these films are expected.
Survey: Gun, ammo sales surging amid coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest
NEW YORK -- Gun sales have increased 95 percent while ammunition sales have increased 139 percent compared to the same period last year, according to a new survey by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).Retailers nationwide reported a record 10.3 million firearm transactions in the first half of 2020, with approximately 92 percent reporting an increase in ammuniation sales and 87 percent reporting an increase in firearm sales, the NSSF survey reveals.The survey noted that the demographics of customers who purchased guns and ammo consisted of 55.8 percent White males, 16.6 percent White females, 9.3 percent Black males, 5.4 percent Black females, 6.9 percent Hispanic males, 2.2 percent Hispanic females, 3.1 percent Asian males and 0.7 percent Asian females.
1.4 million seek jobless aid, first increase since March
WASHINGTON — The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since the pandemic struck in March, evidence of the deepening economic pain the outbreak is causing to the economy.The rise in weekly jobless claims to 1.4 million underscores the outsize role the unemployment insurance system is playing among the nation’s safety net programs — just when a $600 weekly federal aid payment for the jobless is set to expire at the end of this week.All told, the Labor Department said Thursday that roughly 32 million people are receiving unemployment benefits, though that figure could include double-counting by some states.
'People go nuts for it:' Pickle pizza among the items on the menu for 1st State Fair Food Drive-Thru Thursday
WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair isn't going on as normal due to COVID-19, but the food is, at least some of it!