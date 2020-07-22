MADISON -- The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) voted 2-1 to on Thursday, July 23 to stay a portion of its June 26 order -- extending the moratorium on utility disconnections until September 1.The decision applies to residential customers and disallows refusal of service for nonpayment during the period of moratorium.The additional time granted by the moratorium's extension will allow the PSC staff to collect more data and information from utilities on their disconnection plans, allow for comment from customer organizations and monitor further the spread of COVID-19 in the state.The move comes as COVID-19 positive cases in Wisconsin have more than doubled since the PSC met in June to order the end of the moratorium.

