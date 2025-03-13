Open Record: Once in a Century
MILWAUKEE - It was five years ago this month when a global health emergency disrupted everything. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic. They talk about the timeline in March 2020, how our news coverage adjusted in the days and months following the start of the pandemic, and what things in our daily life have changed forever because of COVID-19.
