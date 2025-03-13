Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Once in a Century

By and
Published  March 13, 2025 10:53am CDT
Episode 358: Once in a Century

FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic.

MILWAUKEE - It was five years ago this month when a global health emergency disrupted everything. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic. They talk about the timeline in March 2020, how our news coverage adjusted in the days and months following the start of the pandemic, and what things in our daily life have changed forever because of COVID-19.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

