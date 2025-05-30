Sade Robinson homicide: Supporters gather amid Maxwell Anderson trial

The Brief People gathered in Milwaukee to show support for Sade Robinson and her family. Demonstrations of support have happened daily during the Maxwell Anderson trial. Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering Robinson in April 2024.



People gathered outside the Milwaukee County Safety Building to show support for Sade Robinson and her family as the trial of Maxwell Anderson continued on Friday.

What they're saying:

Demonstrations of support have happened daily. Those who gather have worn pink, Robinson's favorite color, while calling for justice for Robinson.

"There's been a lot of honks of support, a lot of people that are rubbernecking to see the pictures of her face, to understand why we're out here," said Colleen Jornlin. "I think there's a decent amount of awareness in the area, but our goal is to show support to show love to the family and demand justice is served."

"We don’t want to be loud, we don’t want to be disruptive," said Maddie Wright. "We just want to show up in support of Sade’s family and Sade’s foundation and for all of the people that Sade’s death represents."

The backstory:

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building. He is accused of killing Robinson after a date, dismembering her and dumping her body parts across Milwaukee County. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News is streaming the entire Anderson trial each day on FOX LOCAL. The app is free to download on your phone, tablet or smart TV.