Open Record: The Turf's Rebirth

By , and
Published  June 27, 2024 11:44am CDT
Podcasts
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Episode 325: The Turf's Rebirth

FOX6 explores the past, present, and future of The Turf – an iconic skatepark in Greenfield.

GREENFIELD, Wis. - For people of a certain generation, The Turf in Greenfield is iconic. It was a skateboard park that drew people from all around the country. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh on to talk about the park's past, present, and future.

