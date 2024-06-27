Open Record: The Turf's Rebirth
GREENFIELD, Wis. - For people of a certain generation, The Turf in Greenfield is iconic. It was a skateboard park that drew people from all around the country. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Carl Deffenbaugh on to talk about the park's past, present, and future.
