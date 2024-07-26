Milwaukee police chase; 2 arrested, firearms, drugs recovered

article

Two people are in police custody following a police chase in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 25.

Officers patrolling in the area of 18th and Stark just after 8 p.m. Thursday spotted a vehicle speeding and disregarding a traffic sign. They attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over – and a police chase was underway.

The police chase ended a short time later when the vehicle collided with a curb – disabling the vehicle. Those in the vehicle fled on foot.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested a short distance away – on N. Green Bay Avenue. The passenger, a 24-year-old man, fled towards an island on the Milwaukee River and was also arrested.

Several firearms and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered, officials said.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.