Milwaukee shooting, 63rd and Hope, 16-year-old wounded

article

A 16-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday morning, July 26.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. near 63rd Street and Hope Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.