Milwaukee woman accused, child abuse leading to death of 6-year-old

article

A Milwaukee woman is accused of abusing a 6-year-old child that later died from its injuries. The accused is 33-year-old Anitra Burks – and she faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Neglecting a child-consequence is death

According to the criminal complaint, a 6-year-old Zane Adams was admitted to the emergency department of St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. The attending doctor noted Adams had "extensive bruising to the head and body including: a black left eye; a cut near the left ear; significant bruising and scratches to the back; bruising to the left arm...a distended stomach; and a core body temperature of 92°F," the complaint says. As Adams was being treated, Adams "became pulseless." The medical team took life-saving actions for more than 50 minutes to regain a pulse and temporarily stabilize Adams. The child was then transported by ambulance to Children's Wisconsin.

Zane Adams

On Sunday evening, detectives from the Milwaukee Police Department interviewed the defendant about the child and his injuries. Burks identified herself as the primary caretaker for Adams. The defendant said Adams had "behavior issues," the complaint says. Burks continued to provide information about the events of Sunday morning that led to the hospital visit at St. Joseph's. That included Adams eating eggs, playing with a sibling, throwing up, falling asleep and complaining of a stomach ache. At some point, the defendant said she contacted a nurse at St. Joseph's about whether Adams should be brought in. A medical transport was arranged -- and when Burks and Adams arrived at St. Joseph's, she "claimed that (Adams) walked into the hospital. (Adams) told the defendant that (Adams) felt sleepy and (Adams) sat down on the floor. The defendant helped (Adams) walk into St. Joseph's Hospital," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Around 12 a.m. Monday, a Milwaukee police detective responded to assist with the investigation. The detective was informed that the child had passed away. When he observed the body of Adams, the detective noted "significant bruising was visible on (Adams') face, arms, legs and scrotum," the complaint says. Burks was then placed under arrest.

On July 22, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on Adams. The pathologist who performed the autopsy "noted extensive blunt force injuries" as well as cuts and contusions and a broken rib. There was also excessive fluid in the child's lungs, the complaint says. The pathologist "provided a preliminary cause of death as complications from multiple blunt force injuries and a preliminary manner of death as homicide," the complaint says.

On July 25, a board-certified child abuse pediatrician with Children's Wisconsin reviewed this case. The doctor noted there is "no history of trauma to explain the bruising to (Adams's) body and healing fractures. Given the overall clinical picture, with the information available at this time, this child is being diagnosed with inflicted trauma and child physical abuse," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The criminal complaint against Burks notes the defendant "has a prior criminal conviction for Physical Abuse of a Child."

Burks was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 26.