Food delivery road rage; Milwaukee man sentenced for I-94 shooting

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday for shooting at a vehicle on I-94 during a food delivery,

David Ruiz, 23, pleaded guilty in May to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. An additional felony was dropped as part of a plea deal.

In addition to prison time, Ruiz was sentenced to four years of extended supervision.

Victim's statement

The shooting happened in January on I-94 eastbound near 32nd Street in Milwaukee.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told investigators he was driving his work van on the interstate between 35th Street and 26th Street when he noticed a white Chrysler 200 tailgating him. The victim said he saw the Chrysler pull up on his driver's side and a hand extend toward the Chrysler’s passenger side window armed with a gun.

The victim said that's when the gunfire started, per the complaint, and his van was hit on the driver’s side door. The witness provided a license plate number to police, who later found it and determined it was registered to Ruiz.

During a search of the Chrysler 200, the complaint states officers found an extended clip magazine with 9mm ammunition in it. A search of the Franklin residence where Ruiz was found revealed four guns, including a 9mm handgun.

Delivery disruption

Ruiz's girlfriend told investigators, according to the complaint, that she was riding with Ruiz on Jan. 8 making DoorDash deliveries when a blue work van stopped abruptly in front of them as they were approaching the Amtrak station downtown.

Per the complaint, the girlfriend claimed that's when Ruiz pulled up alongside the van, told her to lean back, rolled down the passenger window and shot at the van. Ruiz then drove back to her house in Franklin.

Officers monitored jail messages and calls between Ruiz and his girlfriend. During the calls, the complaint states the girlfriend allegedly told Ruiz that she told the police what happened. Ruiz allegedly said "that it's okay, it's her word against his, and he has a plan," per the complaint.