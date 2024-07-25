Open Record: 24 Days of Turmoil
MILWAUKEE - From a 'disastrous' debate to an attempted assassination, a major party convention in Milwaukee and a stunning campaign reversal, the summer of 2024 has shaken up the race for the White House. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn is joined by a pair of award-winning political journalists as we unpack 24 days of turmoil that changed American history.
