Summer hair care

Summer’s here - the season of beach days, poolside lounging, and outdoor adventures.

While we relish these warm days, our kids’ hair often pays the price for our sun-soaked activities.

Consumer Reports has some tips for keeping all types of hair happy in the sun.

Hydration is key when it comes to keeping your child’s hair healthy this summer.

Just as the sun can damage your child’s skin, it can damage their hair, too.

Add to that chlorine from swimming pools, saltwater, and sweat – your child’s hair can end up dry and brittle.

Having the right tools can also help you out. Consumer Reports recently tested detangling brushes that can tame those tangles without the tears.

The top pick for detangling curly tresses was the Bestool Detangle Brush for the ease with which it detangled hair and its comfortable, sturdy grip.

The Olivia Garden Fingerbrush was a close second.

Evaluators raved about the ballpoint tips, which offered a nice scalp massage.

For straight hair, the top pick was Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler.

The brush has patented two-tiered teeth technology to detangle hair and has a comfortable handle.

Another potential problem for your child’s hair this summer is head lice.

According to an estimate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 6 and 12 million children ages 3 through 11 get head lice every year in the U.S.

One of the best methods for many kids is combing out lice from wet hair, as long as your child’s hair can tolerate it.

If not, prescription topical Spinosad is effective, as is over-the-counter topical Ivermectin.

Those with curly or Afro-textured hair can benefit from protective styles like braids and twists to help fend off lice.

Stylists also recommend getting your child’s hair trimmed to keep it smooth and free of knots.

If the child has curly or textured hair, a silk or satin pillowcase can help it retain some of its moisture.