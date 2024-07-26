Harley-Davidson Homecoming crowds arrive for 121st anniversary

The 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival kicked off Friday with a mixture of great weather and great vibes.

Thousands rode to Milwaukee to celebrate the 121st anniversary.

"We came out here last year – it was a blast – and figured we all come out again," said Holly Kaufman.

The homecoming draws people from all over.

"For me, it's the freedom," said Dawn Fleischauer from the Chicago area. "You don't have a cage around you, and it takes me away."

"We did see someone from Canada, then I did see some friends of lower Illinois," said Arturo Juarez. "I'm sure a lot of people are coming from other states."

No matter where they're from, for H-D enthusiasts, Milwaukee is home this weekend.

"Just coming to see all the different bikes. See all the custom stuff going on and just hanging out with all the friends," said Brandon Treiber. "Just having some food, having some beers – I think that's what I look forward to more."

Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the Veterans Park concert on Saturday. The celebration continues through Sunday.